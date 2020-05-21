5214 Wyndham Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home has recently been updated with new paint, flooring, fixtures and brand new HVAC system. The home offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, an oversized covered patio and large back yard for entertaining, and a master bedroom and bath located on the first floor. The kitchen comes with built in microwave, drop in range, dishwasher and refrigerator. It is conveniently located near the George Bush Turnpike, I30 and HWY 635 with shopping, dinning and lake Ray Hubbard only minutes away. Applications and app fees required for anyone over the age of 18. The deposit is required once approved, move in required with in 14 days of approval.