Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5214 Wyndham Court
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:58 AM

5214 Wyndham Court

5214 Wyndham Court · No Longer Available
Location

5214 Wyndham Court, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has recently been updated with new paint, flooring, fixtures and brand new HVAC system. The home offers vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, an oversized covered patio and large back yard for entertaining, and a master bedroom and bath located on the first floor. The kitchen comes with built in microwave, drop in range, dishwasher and refrigerator. It is conveniently located near the George Bush Turnpike, I30 and HWY 635 with shopping, dinning and lake Ray Hubbard only minutes away. Applications and app fees required for anyone over the age of 18. The deposit is required once approved, move in required with in 14 days of approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Wyndham Court have any available units?
5214 Wyndham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5214 Wyndham Court have?
Some of 5214 Wyndham Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5214 Wyndham Court currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Wyndham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Wyndham Court pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Wyndham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5214 Wyndham Court offer parking?
Yes, 5214 Wyndham Court offers parking.
Does 5214 Wyndham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Wyndham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Wyndham Court have a pool?
No, 5214 Wyndham Court does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Wyndham Court have accessible units?
No, 5214 Wyndham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Wyndham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5214 Wyndham Court has units with dishwashers.

