5203 Burlingame Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle, with this freshly painted, updated 2-bed, 2.5 bath home. This home features 2 master suites each with a private bathroom, walk-in closets, ceiling fans & crown molding. Perfectly designed for entertaining: open floor plan, beautiful flooring throughout, tall ceilings, wood burning fireplace and half bath conveniently located for guest. Kitchen has granite countertops, bar seating, dining room or extending living space. All baths have granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Shaded backyard for outdoor entertaining, walking distance from community pool and play area. Conveniently located near I-30, 635, and George Bush highway, restaurants, and stores.