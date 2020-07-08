All apartments in Garland
Location

5203 Burlingame Drive, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle, with this freshly painted, updated 2-bed, 2.5 bath home. This home features 2 master suites each with a private bathroom, walk-in closets, ceiling fans & crown molding. Perfectly designed for entertaining: open floor plan, beautiful flooring throughout, tall ceilings, wood burning fireplace and half bath conveniently located for guest. Kitchen has granite countertops, bar seating, dining room or extending living space. All baths have granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Shaded backyard for outdoor entertaining, walking distance from community pool and play area. Conveniently located near I-30, 635, and George Bush highway, restaurants, and stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Burlingame Drive have any available units?
5203 Burlingame Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 Burlingame Drive have?
Some of 5203 Burlingame Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 Burlingame Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Burlingame Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Burlingame Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Burlingame Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5203 Burlingame Drive offer parking?
No, 5203 Burlingame Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5203 Burlingame Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Burlingame Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Burlingame Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5203 Burlingame Drive has a pool.
Does 5203 Burlingame Drive have accessible units?
No, 5203 Burlingame Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Burlingame Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 Burlingame Drive has units with dishwashers.

