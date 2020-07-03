All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 502 Overland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
502 Overland Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:53 AM

502 Overland Drive

502 Overland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

502 Overland Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Big, Beautiful Creek Lot; Prime Location close to George Bush & Firewheel; Fantastic Floor Plan! Settle into your Creekside Chaise Lounge and leave the Stress of the City Behind! Build a fire in the Fire Pit, roast marshmallows and visit with Friends and Family; you will love it! You will love the inside, too! Large Master Retreat is split from the other bedrooms. Vaulted Ceiling Living Area has room for Big, Comfy Furniture & as Big a Big Screen as you may want. Nook at the end of the Living Room works as well as a Dining Room as it does for an Office. Bright Eat-In Kitchen has lots of Cabinet & Counter Space. Includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Overland Drive have any available units?
502 Overland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Overland Drive have?
Some of 502 Overland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Overland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Overland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Overland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Overland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 502 Overland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 502 Overland Drive offers parking.
Does 502 Overland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Overland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Overland Drive have a pool?
No, 502 Overland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 Overland Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Overland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Overland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Overland Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District