502 Overland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Big, Beautiful Creek Lot; Prime Location close to George Bush & Firewheel; Fantastic Floor Plan! Settle into your Creekside Chaise Lounge and leave the Stress of the City Behind! Build a fire in the Fire Pit, roast marshmallows and visit with Friends and Family; you will love it! You will love the inside, too! Large Master Retreat is split from the other bedrooms. Vaulted Ceiling Living Area has room for Big, Comfy Furniture & as Big a Big Screen as you may want. Nook at the end of the Living Room works as well as a Dining Room as it does for an Office. Bright Eat-In Kitchen has lots of Cabinet & Counter Space. Includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Pets considered on a case by case basis.