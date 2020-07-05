4918 Freeport Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace carpet oven

New carpet and tile in this two-story house on a quiet cul de sac near Lake Ray Hubbard and Interstate 30. Never rented. Excellent condition. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Living areas and a half bath downstairs. Oversized rear-entry garage and large utility room. Prefer no pets. Deposits start at $500 if accepted.