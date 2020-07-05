All apartments in Garland
4918 Freeport Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:44 PM

4918 Freeport Drive

4918 Freeport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Freeport Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet and tile in this two-story house on a quiet cul de sac near Lake Ray Hubbard and Interstate 30. Never rented. Excellent condition. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Living areas and a half bath downstairs. Oversized rear-entry garage and large utility room. Prefer no pets. Deposits start at $500 if accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Freeport Drive have any available units?
4918 Freeport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Freeport Drive have?
Some of 4918 Freeport Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Freeport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Freeport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Freeport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Freeport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4918 Freeport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Freeport Drive offers parking.
Does 4918 Freeport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Freeport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Freeport Drive have a pool?
No, 4918 Freeport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Freeport Drive have accessible units?
No, 4918 Freeport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Freeport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Freeport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

