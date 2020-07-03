All apartments in Garland
4708 Place One Drive

4708 Place 1 Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4708 Place 1 Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
4 Bed,2 Bath with 1 Living and 1 Dining Double Story Town Home.Quiet neighborhood with award-winning Richardson ISD. Updates include paint, granite counter tops in kitchen, bathrooms, & entry, kitchen appliances, fans & bath light fixtures as well as 2 car garage.Corner lot views scenic park near pool & community center HOA, Refrigerator, washer, & dryer is included in rent! each floor has its own private balcony. Close to major Freeways. Close to Fiesta,Neighborhood Walmart,Sabzi Mandi and Texas King Meat Shop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Place One Drive have any available units?
4708 Place One Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 Place One Drive have?
Some of 4708 Place One Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Place One Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Place One Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Place One Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Place One Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4708 Place One Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Place One Drive offers parking.
Does 4708 Place One Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Place One Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Place One Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4708 Place One Drive has a pool.
Does 4708 Place One Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 Place One Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Place One Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Place One Drive has units with dishwashers.

