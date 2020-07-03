4708 Place One Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

4 Bed,2 Bath with 1 Living and 1 Dining Double Story Town Home.Quiet neighborhood with award-winning Richardson ISD. Updates include paint, granite counter tops in kitchen, bathrooms, & entry, kitchen appliances, fans & bath light fixtures as well as 2 car garage.Corner lot views scenic park near pool & community center HOA, Refrigerator, washer, & dryer is included in rent! each floor has its own private balcony. Close to major Freeways. Close to Fiesta,Neighborhood Walmart,Sabzi Mandi and Texas King Meat Shop.