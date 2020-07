Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large family room with fireplace and built-ins is open to the dining area and adjacent to the eat-in kitchen, which really adds to the spacious feeling of this home. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors! Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant to verify schools, measurements etc. See media for application. $50 application fee for each person over 18 years of age.