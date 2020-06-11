4609 Bucknell Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c7561e0a8 ---- Richardson ISD Schools! 3 bedroom with a Study-Flex Room, 2 Bath, 2 Car Attached Garage. This Open Floor Plan has Ceramic Tile throughout and Carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has Subway Tile Back-splash, Gas Range & Built in Microwave and FRIDGE! Separate utility room with lots of storage, includes WASHER and DRYER. Study may be used as Game-room or Nursery. Close to Friendship Park, Richland College, 635 & 75. Pictures taken prior to occupancy. Property will have Make Ready after vacancy. FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Gas Range Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit