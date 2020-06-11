All apartments in Garland
Location

4609 Bucknell Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c7561e0a8 ---- Richardson ISD Schools! 3 bedroom with a Study-Flex Room, 2 Bath, 2 Car Attached Garage. This Open Floor Plan has Ceramic Tile throughout and Carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has Subway Tile Back-splash, Gas Range & Built in Microwave and FRIDGE! Separate utility room with lots of storage, includes WASHER and DRYER. Study may be used as Game-room or Nursery. Close to Friendship Park, Richland College, 635 & 75. Pictures taken prior to occupancy. Property will have Make Ready after vacancy. FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Gas Range Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Bucknell Dr have any available units?
4609 Bucknell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Bucknell Dr have?
Some of 4609 Bucknell Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Bucknell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Bucknell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Bucknell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 Bucknell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4609 Bucknell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Bucknell Dr offers parking.
Does 4609 Bucknell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 Bucknell Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Bucknell Dr have a pool?
No, 4609 Bucknell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Bucknell Dr have accessible units?
No, 4609 Bucknell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Bucknell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 Bucknell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

