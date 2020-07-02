All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4606 Beaus Way

4606 Beaus Way · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Beaus Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath modern open concept home with a gray color scheme. Nice double glass door entry welcomes you into this well-designed home. The gourmet kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, ample storage with soft close cabinets, a grand island with seating area, and vinyl plank flooring. A decorative fireplace and crown molding accent the spacious living and dining rooms. Oiled rubbed bronze fixtures and faucets are found throughout the house. The home is complete with an extended backyard patio for outdoor living and a mud room with storage. 2 car attached garage, refrigerator stays, built 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Beaus Way have any available units?
4606 Beaus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Beaus Way have?
Some of 4606 Beaus Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Beaus Way currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Beaus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Beaus Way pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Beaus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4606 Beaus Way offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Beaus Way offers parking.
Does 4606 Beaus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Beaus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Beaus Way have a pool?
No, 4606 Beaus Way does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Beaus Way have accessible units?
No, 4606 Beaus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Beaus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 Beaus Way has units with dishwashers.

