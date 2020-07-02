4606 Beaus Way

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath modern open concept home with a gray color scheme. Nice double glass door entry welcomes you into this well-designed home. The gourmet kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, ample storage with soft close cabinets, a grand island with seating area, and vinyl plank flooring. A decorative fireplace and crown molding accent the spacious living and dining rooms. Oiled rubbed bronze fixtures and faucets are found throughout the house. The home is complete with an extended backyard patio for outdoor living and a mud room with storage. 2 car attached garage, refrigerator stays, built 2017.