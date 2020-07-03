4539 Frost Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Brand new, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-story home in Prosper ISD! Sutton Fields community pool, tennis court, and more are included and just steps away. A radiant barrier, LED bulbs, and more help it exceed the latest ENERGY STAR® standards which results in an average monthly energy cost of $111. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile everywhere else. Master bath includes a luxurious, large shower with seat, walk-in closet, linen closet, and two sinks. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens to the living room and breakfast nook. The perfectly appointed granite countertops & glass backsplash highlight a SS gas stove, oven, microwave, & enough cabinet space for all your needs. Private master bedroom incl large bay window.