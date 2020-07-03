All apartments in Garland
4539 Frost Avenue
4539 Frost Avenue

4539 Forest · No Longer Available
Location

4539 Forest, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Brand new, 3 bed, 2 bath, 1-story home in Prosper ISD! Sutton Fields community pool, tennis court, and more are included and just steps away. A radiant barrier, LED bulbs, and more help it exceed the latest ENERGY STAR® standards which results in an average monthly energy cost of $111. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile everywhere else. Master bath includes a luxurious, large shower with seat, walk-in closet, linen closet, and two sinks. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens to the living room and breakfast nook. The perfectly appointed granite countertops & glass backsplash highlight a SS gas stove, oven, microwave, & enough cabinet space for all your needs. Private master bedroom incl large bay window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Frost Avenue have any available units?
4539 Frost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 Frost Avenue have?
Some of 4539 Frost Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 Frost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Frost Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Frost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4539 Frost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4539 Frost Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4539 Frost Avenue offers parking.
Does 4539 Frost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 Frost Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Frost Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4539 Frost Avenue has a pool.
Does 4539 Frost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4539 Frost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Frost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 Frost Avenue has units with dishwashers.

