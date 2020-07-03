Rent Calculator
4514 Fordham Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM
4514 Fordham Drive
4514 Fordham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4514 Fordham Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated property with lot of open space...Come to see and believe
New Roof....Fresh Paint..Renovated Bathroom...New Windows throughout the house..New cooking Range, New Refrigerator
Agent is related to the owner of the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4514 Fordham Drive have any available units?
4514 Fordham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4514 Fordham Drive have?
Some of 4514 Fordham Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4514 Fordham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Fordham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Fordham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Fordham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4514 Fordham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4514 Fordham Drive offers parking.
Does 4514 Fordham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 Fordham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Fordham Drive have a pool?
No, 4514 Fordham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Fordham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4514 Fordham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Fordham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 Fordham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
