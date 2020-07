Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Curb appeal on the corner of Galaxie and Pinewood Dr and across the street from Harold R Bisby Park. Home has been updated with new paint, wood floors throughout the house, new granite and new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and updated master bath.

LANDLORD WILL MAINTAIN THE YARD, so this will give you extra time to relax in the large backyard.