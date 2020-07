Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 5 bedroom 4 bath home with fresh paint, flooring, new appliances, granite counter top, fixtures, and much more. Formal living greets you as you enter the home. Open floor plan help you relax better when at home. Large backyard with covered patio for easy entertaining.

Pet is case by case basic.