4313 Sea View Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to your newly updated 3,450 square foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath home, in the exclusive Shores of Eastern Hill's community. This house sits on an elevated 10,720 square foot lot with a huge fenced in yard for fun and play.

The 2 Story home features an open floorplan with tile and laminate flooring, quartz countertops, gas log fireplace, jetted master jacuzzi tub, appliances, seating kitchen area plus island, and more. All bdrm on 1st level. 2nd flr great room can convert to 5th bdrm. Roof and HVAC are recent install.The street name (Sea View) speaks for itself. Literally minutes from the lake, Rosehill park, and Wynn Hill Park. Quick access to I30 & 635. Move in ready!! You don't want to miss this!