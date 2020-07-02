All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019

4313 Sea View Drive

4313 Sea View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Sea View Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your newly updated 3,450 square foot, 4 bedroom, 4 bath home, in the exclusive Shores of Eastern Hill's community. This house sits on an elevated 10,720 square foot lot with a huge fenced in yard for fun and play.
The 2 Story home features an open floorplan with tile and laminate flooring, quartz countertops, gas log fireplace, jetted master jacuzzi tub, appliances, seating kitchen area plus island, and more. All bdrm on 1st level. 2nd flr great room can convert to 5th bdrm. Roof and HVAC are recent install.The street name (Sea View) speaks for itself. Literally minutes from the lake, Rosehill park, and Wynn Hill Park. Quick access to I30 & 635. Move in ready!! You don't want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

