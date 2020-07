Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely ready for immediate move-in. This home has all the updates, paint, flooring, new fixtures. There is a wonderful park across the street. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home has blinds throughout, fridge, electric stove, lots of storage, big backyard. Schedule your showing now.



Application fee is non-refundable, Over 18 must apply. Additional fees apply.

Pets have to be screened