4229 Upland Way

The beautiful, mature shade trees creates a serene sanctuary you're going to love to call home! The large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Stunning and unique stone fireplace with hearth and large wood mantle is the focal point of the inviting living area. Spacious kitchen encompasses ample storage, a convenient breakfast bar, and beautiful natural light from the perfectly placed window. The dining area is perfect to host all your family meals. The oversized master bedroom with fantastic brick accent wall is just waiting for you to turn into your own private retreat! Large fenced backyard ready for summer! Come see this sanctuary for yourself today!