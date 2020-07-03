All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:52 PM

4229 Upland Way

4229 Upland Way
Location

4229 Upland Way, Garland, TX 75042
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The beautiful, mature shade trees creates a serene sanctuary you're going to love to call home! The large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Stunning and unique stone fireplace with hearth and large wood mantle is the focal point of the inviting living area. Spacious kitchen encompasses ample storage, a convenient breakfast bar, and beautiful natural light from the perfectly placed window. The dining area is perfect to host all your family meals. The oversized master bedroom with fantastic brick accent wall is just waiting for you to turn into your own private retreat! Large fenced backyard ready for summer! Come see this sanctuary for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Upland Way have any available units?
4229 Upland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4229 Upland Way have?
Some of 4229 Upland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Upland Way currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Upland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Upland Way pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Upland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4229 Upland Way offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Upland Way offers parking.
Does 4229 Upland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Upland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Upland Way have a pool?
No, 4229 Upland Way does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Upland Way have accessible units?
No, 4229 Upland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Upland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Upland Way has units with dishwashers.

