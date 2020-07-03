3 bedroom 2 bath home is equipped with freshly painted walls as well as laminate and carpeting throughout the home. Nice size back yard for pets and entertaining. Home is located within the Garland ISD district and is minutes away from President George Bush Turnpike and Firewheel Shopping Center. $1100 security deposit for a limited time. Currently tenant occupied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Moonlight Drive have any available units?
409 Moonlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Moonlight Drive have?
Some of 409 Moonlight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Moonlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Moonlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Moonlight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Moonlight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 409 Moonlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Moonlight Drive offers parking.
Does 409 Moonlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Moonlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Moonlight Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Moonlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Moonlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Moonlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Moonlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Moonlight Drive has units with dishwashers.
