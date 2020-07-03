409 Moonlight Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home is equipped with freshly painted walls as well as laminate and carpeting throughout the home. Nice size back yard for pets and entertaining. Home is located within the Garland ISD district and is minutes away from President George Bush Turnpike and Firewheel Shopping Center. $1100 security deposit for a limited time. Currently tenant occupied.