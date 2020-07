409 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, LAMINATE IN LIVING, AND BEDROOMS, CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS, CENTRAL AC HEAT, CERAMIC TILED IN THE BATH, ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA, FENCED IN COVERED PATIO, 2 COVERED PARKING WITH STORAGE, AND FENCED BACK YARD. COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER. ON A BUS ROUTE AND LOCATED CLOSE TO DART BUS AND TRAIN DEPOT AND CLOSE TO GARLAND RICHLAND CAMPUS. TENANT PAYS $65 PER MONTH FOR WATER AND SEWER PAID TO LANDLORD. LEASING AGENT TO VERIFY ACCURACY OF INFORMATION FOR TENANT. NO PET, NO SECTION 8, AND LOCKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP.