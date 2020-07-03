All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 PM

409 Ann Street

Location

409 Ann Street, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute cottage situated on a large lot. You will fall in love the minute you walk inside. The home features the original hardwood floors throughout the home except the bathroom and the utility room. The two bedrooms are spacious. Bathroom has tile flooring, and tile with accent around the tub shower and some decorative shelves. The living room is very large with painted paneling, a decorative fireplace which is not useable. Bright dining room off the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops, a dishwasher, disposal and decorative shelves. The utility room is very large and the panty and broom closet are at one end. The stove and refrigerator will be installed before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Ann Street have any available units?
409 Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Ann Street have?
Some of 409 Ann Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Ann Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 Ann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 409 Ann Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 Ann Street offers parking.
Does 409 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 409 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Ann Street has units with dishwashers.

