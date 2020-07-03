409 Ann Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute cottage situated on a large lot. You will fall in love the minute you walk inside. The home features the original hardwood floors throughout the home except the bathroom and the utility room. The two bedrooms are spacious. Bathroom has tile flooring, and tile with accent around the tub shower and some decorative shelves. The living room is very large with painted paneling, a decorative fireplace which is not useable. Bright dining room off the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful counter tops, a dishwasher, disposal and decorative shelves. The utility room is very large and the panty and broom closet are at one end. The stove and refrigerator will be installed before move-in.