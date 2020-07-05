All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4018 Providence Drive

4018 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4018 Providence Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a home that you've been looking for.... This beautiful home is so spacious inside and out its the ideal place you've been looking for to call home. This 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom is newly renovated and all major appliance is included (NO REFRIGERATOR)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 Providence Drive have any available units?
4018 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4018 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4018 Providence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4018 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4018 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 4018 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Providence Drive have a pool?
No, 4018 Providence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4018 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 Providence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 Providence Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4018 Providence Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

