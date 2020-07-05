This is a home that you've been looking for.... This beautiful home is so spacious inside and out its the ideal place you've been looking for to call home. This 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom is newly renovated and all major appliance is included (NO REFRIGERATOR)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4018 Providence Drive have any available units?
4018 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4018 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.