All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 401 East Miller Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
401 East Miller Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 East Miller Road

401 East Miller Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

401 East Miller Road, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful move-in ready house near family and pet friendly Embry and Rick Oden Parks . The home features spacious living and dining areas. Upgrades include new paint, flooring, light and plumbing fixtures, updated energy efficient windows and a beautifully updated studio unit (which rents separately) in the back yard. Covered carport. Great for a family with grown children or in-laws. Must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 East Miller Road have any available units?
401 East Miller Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 401 East Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
401 East Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 East Miller Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 East Miller Road is pet friendly.
Does 401 East Miller Road offer parking?
Yes, 401 East Miller Road offers parking.
Does 401 East Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 East Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 East Miller Road have a pool?
No, 401 East Miller Road does not have a pool.
Does 401 East Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 401 East Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 401 East Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 East Miller Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 East Miller Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 East Miller Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District