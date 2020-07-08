3947 N Garland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Outstanding condo-townhome style featuring an open layout with stunning finishes, & fully remodeled. Once entering, you will feel at home with the welcoming living area with the luxury designed fireplace, adjacent to the breakfast nook area facing the open patio, and the entryway to this amazing Gally kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops with sparkling backsplash. The utility room has a washer & dryer and located by the kitchen. Ready to relax & get ready for sleep, time to go upstairs where you will find those two spacious bedrooms with walking closets & remodeled bathroom. The entire condo features brand new laminate wood flooring. Near major highways 190 & 78 Fire-wheel shops.