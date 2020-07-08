All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:53 PM

3947 N Garland Avenue

3947 North Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3947 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Outstanding condo-townhome style featuring an open layout with stunning finishes, & fully remodeled. Once entering, you will feel at home with the welcoming living area with the luxury designed fireplace, adjacent to the breakfast nook area facing the open patio, and the entryway to this amazing Gally kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops with sparkling backsplash. The utility room has a washer & dryer and located by the kitchen. Ready to relax & get ready for sleep, time to go upstairs where you will find those two spacious bedrooms with walking closets & remodeled bathroom. The entire condo features brand new laminate wood flooring. Near major highways 190 & 78 Fire-wheel shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 N Garland Avenue have any available units?
3947 N Garland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3947 N Garland Avenue have?
Some of 3947 N Garland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 N Garland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3947 N Garland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 N Garland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3947 N Garland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3947 N Garland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3947 N Garland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3947 N Garland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3947 N Garland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 N Garland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3947 N Garland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3947 N Garland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3947 N Garland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 N Garland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3947 N Garland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

