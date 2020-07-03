All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:17 PM

3925 Brandon Park Drive

3925 Brandon Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Brandon Park Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*Gated Community* Full-sized front-loading Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included!
One of the largest town home units, this end cap offers two assigned parking spaces, fenced back yard, plus a charming floor plan that provides split bedroom privacy. Kitchen finishes include beautiful counters & black appliances, opening to dining & living areas with cozy fireplace view. Downstairs includes one bedroom with exterior access, plus a full shared bath with walk-in shower. Two large bedrooms up share a Jack & Jill bath with private sink areas and sizable walk-in closets. Four additional storage closets - Great space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Brandon Park Drive have any available units?
3925 Brandon Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Brandon Park Drive have?
Some of 3925 Brandon Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Brandon Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Brandon Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Brandon Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Brandon Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3925 Brandon Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Brandon Park Drive offers parking.
Does 3925 Brandon Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3925 Brandon Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Brandon Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3925 Brandon Park Drive has a pool.
Does 3925 Brandon Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3925 Brandon Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Brandon Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Brandon Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

