3925 Brandon Park Drive

*Gated Community* Full-sized front-loading Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included!

One of the largest town home units, this end cap offers two assigned parking spaces, fenced back yard, plus a charming floor plan that provides split bedroom privacy. Kitchen finishes include beautiful counters & black appliances, opening to dining & living areas with cozy fireplace view. Downstairs includes one bedroom with exterior access, plus a full shared bath with walk-in shower. Two large bedrooms up share a Jack & Jill bath with private sink areas and sizable walk-in closets. Four additional storage closets - Great space!