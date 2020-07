Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New better pictures coming soon. Fantastic town home in a gated Garland community with large living area. Choice of schools. Master & bath up secondary BR & bath down. All appliances provided include refrigerator, washer and dryer. This unit is at the end of the bldg bordering a great green area for your enjoyment. Pets and pet deposit are case by case. Use TAR app. fee is $50 per adult occupant. We do the lease.