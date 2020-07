Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy the tranquil views of the heavily treed greenbelt that backs to this wonderful home with an open floor plan. The Kitchen features a wrap-around breakfast bar and sunny Breakfast Nook. The spacious Family Room has a corner gas-start fireplace. The private Master Suite has a luxurious bath with double sinks, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Split Bedrooms, Covered Patio, large Laundry Room, Sprinklers and Security System.