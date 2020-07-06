3720 Red Oak Drive

Amenities

3/2 Beautiful Home Near Lake Ray Hubbard - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Enjoy this family living room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features large double pane window with a view of the backyard. Plenty of kitchen storage with white cabinets and appliances. This home has ceramic tile in bathrooms, great closet space in each room, full-size washer dryer connections, attached 2 car garage, large backyard. Convenient location near Lake Ray Hubbard & I-30. Call 972-512-8827 to schedule your appointment today! Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. $45.00 application fee per adult over 18.