All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3720 Red Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3720 Red Oak Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:04 AM

3720 Red Oak Drive

3720 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3720 Red Oak Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
3/2 Beautiful Home Near Lake Ray Hubbard - Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Enjoy this family living room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features large double pane window with a view of the backyard. Plenty of kitchen storage with white cabinets and appliances. This home has ceramic tile in bathrooms, great closet space in each room, full-size washer dryer connections, attached 2 car garage, large backyard. Convenient location near Lake Ray Hubbard & I-30. Call 972-512-8827 to schedule your appointment today! Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. $45.00 application fee per adult over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
3720 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 3720 Red Oak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Red Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Red Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Red Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Red Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Red Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District