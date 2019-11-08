All apartments in Garland
3706 Downs Way
3706 Downs Way

3706 Downs Way · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Downs Way, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Move-in ready, well maintained 4 bed 2 Full Bath home with 2 living areas in a kid-friendly neighborhood. Easy access to main highways (George Bush tollway) a few min from entertainment, shopping areas, restaurants, parks, Firewheel mall, schools, etc. Also, the house is in close proximity to State Farm, Cisco, and Raytheon. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, engineering wood floors in formal dining and kitchen. It has a covered car port in the back and a beautiful backyard for outdoor entertainment and new fence. Make this house your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Downs Way have any available units?
3706 Downs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Downs Way have?
Some of 3706 Downs Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Downs Way currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Downs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Downs Way pet-friendly?
No, 3706 Downs Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3706 Downs Way offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Downs Way offers parking.
Does 3706 Downs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Downs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Downs Way have a pool?
No, 3706 Downs Way does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Downs Way have accessible units?
No, 3706 Downs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Downs Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Downs Way has units with dishwashers.

