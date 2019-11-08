3706 Downs Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Move-in ready, well maintained 4 bed 2 Full Bath home with 2 living areas in a kid-friendly neighborhood. Easy access to main highways (George Bush tollway) a few min from entertainment, shopping areas, restaurants, parks, Firewheel mall, schools, etc. Also, the house is in close proximity to State Farm, Cisco, and Raytheon. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, engineering wood floors in formal dining and kitchen. It has a covered car port in the back and a beautiful backyard for outdoor entertainment and new fence. Make this house your home!