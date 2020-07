Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect Garland location!This charming two story townhome is in immaculate condition and was recently updated. Pride of ownership is evident. Two car, attached garage. Granite slab countertops with demi bullnose edge, plush frieze carpeting, fresh interior paint. Neutral color palette throughout. Major employers, parks and recreation, schools, DART access, shopping and dining all nearby. Minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard too.