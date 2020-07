Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Perfect house for lease with everything a small family would need. Located in the heart of Garland. Easy access to main highways. Lots of restaurants, grocery stores, and other business within 5-min of driving. Extremely quiet, and clean neighborhood. Current tenants are still living in the house until the end of May. House will be ready to move in in June 1st.