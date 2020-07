Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Functional floor plan with lots of living space! Granite counters, wood-look tile floors. Open concept with 3 living areas including a flex room upstairs for an office or play room, vaulted ceilings. Generous bedrooms & storage! You're going to love all the cabinets in the master bathroom. Richardson ISD. INSTRUCTIONS FOR APPLYING ARE IN THE LISTING DOCUMENTS. All amenities & measurements should be verified.