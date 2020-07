Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Lovely three bedroom three bath townhome, One bedroom downstairs, two master bedrooms up, recently painted and updated with wood plank vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs, large walk in closets, small back fenced patio, wood burning fireplace, eat in kitchen area, full two car detached garage. Water will be billed in addition to rent