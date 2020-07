Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Open 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with large backyard in Garland! Split bedrooms! Garage conversion and Sunroom gives this home TWO great flex spaces!! Kitchen is open to the living room and dining room. Large backyard is excellent for family and entertaining. Pets are case by case, fees may apply. Home is ready now for a Move-in.