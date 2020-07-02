All apartments in Garland
320 W Avenue G
320 W Avenue G

320 West Avenue G · No Longer Available
Location

320 West Avenue G, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check this one out! Beautifully remodeled with designer features. Neutral colors, beautiful wood look laminate flooring, elegant lighting fixtures and kitchen and bathroom fixtures, six panel doors. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, deep sink, and large pantry. Split master bedroom has huge closet. Master bath has marble look vanity and huge shower. Inviting entry with built in shelves. Covered front porch, gazebo in good sized back yard. Home has new in 2018 AC, plumbing, gas lines, roof, drywall, cabinets, electrical, doors, tank less water heater, paint, flooring, and appliances. Conveniently located close to downtown Garland. Final repairs being done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 W Avenue G have any available units?
320 W Avenue G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 W Avenue G have?
Some of 320 W Avenue G's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 W Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
320 W Avenue G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 W Avenue G pet-friendly?
No, 320 W Avenue G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 320 W Avenue G offer parking?
No, 320 W Avenue G does not offer parking.
Does 320 W Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 W Avenue G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 W Avenue G have a pool?
No, 320 W Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 320 W Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 320 W Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 320 W Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 W Avenue G has units with dishwashers.

