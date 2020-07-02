320 W Avenue G

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Check this one out! Beautifully remodeled with designer features. Neutral colors, beautiful wood look laminate flooring, elegant lighting fixtures and kitchen and bathroom fixtures, six panel doors. Island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, deep sink, and large pantry. Split master bedroom has huge closet. Master bath has marble look vanity and huge shower. Inviting entry with built in shelves. Covered front porch, gazebo in good sized back yard. Home has new in 2018 AC, plumbing, gas lines, roof, drywall, cabinets, electrical, doors, tank less water heater, paint, flooring, and appliances. Conveniently located close to downtown Garland. Final repairs being done.