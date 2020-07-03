All apartments in Garland
3125 Flagstone Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:03 AM

3125 Flagstone Drive

3125 Flagstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3125 Flagstone Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Updated- Modern 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Garland! This home offers fresh paint and wood floors throughout. The cozy family room complete with a brick gas fireplace with mantel and TV mount, wood plank accent wall, and direct access to the back yard with a brand new privacy fence. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the living room with new granite countertops, tons of white cabinets, decorative lighting, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and built-in microwave. The Separate dining area has a fantastic chandelier and lots of natural light. Nice sized guest rooms with remote operated ceiling fans. Master suite has built-in shelving and updated bathroom fixtures. Walking distance to elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Flagstone Drive have any available units?
3125 Flagstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 Flagstone Drive have?
Some of 3125 Flagstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Flagstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Flagstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Flagstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Flagstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3125 Flagstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Flagstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3125 Flagstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Flagstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Flagstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3125 Flagstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Flagstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 Flagstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Flagstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 Flagstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

