3125 Flagstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Updated- Modern 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Garland! This home offers fresh paint and wood floors throughout. The cozy family room complete with a brick gas fireplace with mantel and TV mount, wood plank accent wall, and direct access to the back yard with a brand new privacy fence. The beautiful kitchen overlooks the living room with new granite countertops, tons of white cabinets, decorative lighting, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and built-in microwave. The Separate dining area has a fantastic chandelier and lots of natural light. Nice sized guest rooms with remote operated ceiling fans. Master suite has built-in shelving and updated bathroom fixtures. Walking distance to elementary school.