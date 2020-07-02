All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3122 Marydale Rd

3122 Marydale Road · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Marydale Road, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home is on a great lot with an extra large backyard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas and bedrooms of the house. Both bathrooms are tiled and have granite counter tops. The house has 1,300 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,600 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5314917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Marydale Rd have any available units?
3122 Marydale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Marydale Rd have?
Some of 3122 Marydale Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Marydale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Marydale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Marydale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 Marydale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3122 Marydale Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3122 Marydale Rd offers parking.
Does 3122 Marydale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Marydale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Marydale Rd have a pool?
No, 3122 Marydale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Marydale Rd have accessible units?
No, 3122 Marydale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Marydale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Marydale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

