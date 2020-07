Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Easy qualified, need strong income, credit check can be flexible. Available for move in Now. Included refrigerator . Tastefully remodeled and located in beautiful location in Garland near the border of Richardson. Almost new kitchen with granite counter, SS appliances and build in wine cooler. Almost new upgraded bathroom with high end material and workmanship. Huge deck on back yard. Show like brand new home with 3 living rooms, 3 bedrooms and 2 dining. .