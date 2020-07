Amenities

Freshly updated and clean 2 bed, 2 bath duplex with prime location. No carpet throughout! Fresh paint and new flooring.Open floor plan with TALL vaulted ceilings. Feels very spacious. Covered patio and covered gated, private parking. Tall security fence encloses large back yard with covered sundeck. Quiet neighborhood and great location close to Firewheel Town Center and 190. Come take a look today.