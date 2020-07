Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

A nice 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, home recently innovated; include new floor, new bathroom vanities, new showers, new kitchen cabinets and much more.. Pool and Tennis Court.

