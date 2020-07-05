All apartments in Garland
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:30 AM

3021 Teton Drive

3021 Teton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Teton Drive, Garland, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two storey home nestled in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. This home boasts a tandem 3 car garage and is right on the Greenbelt and features a great view right from your backyard. As you walk in, you are welcomed to beautiful hardwood floors, a private study with French doors and a staircase leading up to a spacious open area and media room. This open floor plan features high ceilings and the living rooms are perfect for gatherings with family and friends. Enjoy natural lighting throughout the home with granite counter-tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances with gas stove and fireplace. Enjoy fun times on the covered patio and balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Teton Drive have any available units?
3021 Teton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Teton Drive have?
Some of 3021 Teton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Teton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Teton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Teton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Teton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3021 Teton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Teton Drive offers parking.
Does 3021 Teton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Teton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Teton Drive have a pool?
No, 3021 Teton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Teton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3021 Teton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Teton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Teton Drive has units with dishwashers.

