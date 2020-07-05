3021 Teton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome to this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two storey home nestled in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. This home boasts a tandem 3 car garage and is right on the Greenbelt and features a great view right from your backyard. As you walk in, you are welcomed to beautiful hardwood floors, a private study with French doors and a staircase leading up to a spacious open area and media room. This open floor plan features high ceilings and the living rooms are perfect for gatherings with family and friends. Enjoy natural lighting throughout the home with granite counter-tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances with gas stove and fireplace. Enjoy fun times on the covered patio and balcony.