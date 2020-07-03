All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3013 Browne Drive

3013 Browne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Browne Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland has been completed updated and refreshed inside. It now features new paint, laminate and vinyl floors, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard! It's in a great location with easy access to major highways, including 635 and 78. It's two houses down from the bus stop, and within walking distance of local establishments, including McDonalds, Pizza Hut and La Michoacana Meat Market. A two-minute drive north puts you by Sam Houston Middle School, Tinksley Park and downtown Garland!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Browne Drive have any available units?
3013 Browne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Browne Drive have?
Some of 3013 Browne Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Browne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Browne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Browne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Browne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Browne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Browne Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Browne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Browne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Browne Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Browne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Browne Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Browne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Browne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Browne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

