Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a great 3 bed, 2 full bath rental home at $1,700 a month. All kitchen appliances included except refrigerator. Built in kitchen cabinets. New carpet in bedrooms, new laminate flooring in living and dining. Choice of schools in Garland ISD. Smaller pets allowed with deposit. No smoking.