3005 Pecan Meadow Drive

Amenities

Nice home in established community and convenient to shopping and highways. Tiles in wet areas and breakfast. Hardwood floor in living room and formal dining. All bedrooms upstairs. Huge master suite. Garage door openers. Ceiling fans. Fenced backyard. Long driveway. Carpet will be shampooed prior to move-in.