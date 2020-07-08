All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2934 Mars Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2934 Mars Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

2934 Mars Drive

2934 Mars Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2934 Mars Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
STUNNING home near Firewheel Mall, shopping, theater, restaurants, and more. This beautiful remodeled home features: New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, deep sink, appliances, and microwave. New double pane windows, Brick mailbox, landscaped yard, board on board fence, and exterior vinyl siding for low maintenance.
Fresh interior paint, new plumbing & lighting fixtures throughout the home, also updates to light switches and plug covers. Lots of updates makes this home a jewel of a find. No need to preview, you want be disappointed.
Master bath completely updated with New granite counter, beautiful walk in shower with glass doors plus closet barn doors in the master BR. Also for sale MLS # 14299069

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Mars Drive have any available units?
2934 Mars Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Mars Drive have?
Some of 2934 Mars Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Mars Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Mars Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Mars Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Mars Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2934 Mars Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Mars Drive offers parking.
Does 2934 Mars Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Mars Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Mars Drive have a pool?
No, 2934 Mars Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Mars Drive have accessible units?
No, 2934 Mars Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Mars Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Mars Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District