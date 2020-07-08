2934 Mars Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

STUNNING home near Firewheel Mall, shopping, theater, restaurants, and more. This beautiful remodeled home features: New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, deep sink, appliances, and microwave. New double pane windows, Brick mailbox, landscaped yard, board on board fence, and exterior vinyl siding for low maintenance.

Fresh interior paint, new plumbing & lighting fixtures throughout the home, also updates to light switches and plug covers. Lots of updates makes this home a jewel of a find. No need to preview, you want be disappointed.

Master bath completely updated with New granite counter, beautiful walk in shower with glass doors plus closet barn doors in the master BR. Also for sale MLS # 14299069