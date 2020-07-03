2929 Flagstone Drive

Home ready for lease ASAP. 4 bedroom and 2 bath. Patio is covered and enclosed with working sink. Tenant will not require to be responsible for lawn maintenance - LL will take care of lawn. Refrigerator will be provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
