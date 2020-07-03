All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:24 PM

2921 Pegasus Drive

2921 Pegasus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Pegasus Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
All bedrooms upstairs. 1st floor has living room, half bath, kitchen and dining room & garage. Updated kitchen with remodeled cabinets, tiles, disposal and stainless appliances. All baths are updated with big tiles, hardware, and vanity. Parks & swimming pool in community. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator included.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

