2921 Dove Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming home with lots of beautiful unique touches throughout. Spacious living room with resurfaced fireplace and amazing natural light from the large glass doors. Relax in the tranquil backyard offering a covered patio and gorgeous stonework. Eat-in kitchen features clean white cabinetry, farmhouse sink and decorative tile backsplash. Nice dark espresso vinyl wood flooring throughout, with plush carpet in the bedrooms. This home offers updated light fixtures, clean neutral colors and great storage space. You'll want to see this beauty!