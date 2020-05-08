All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

2921 Dove Meadow Drive

2921 Dove Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Dove Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Charming home with lots of beautiful unique touches throughout. Spacious living room with resurfaced fireplace and amazing natural light from the large glass doors. Relax in the tranquil backyard offering a covered patio and gorgeous stonework. Eat-in kitchen features clean white cabinetry, farmhouse sink and decorative tile backsplash. Nice dark espresso vinyl wood flooring throughout, with plush carpet in the bedrooms. This home offers updated light fixtures, clean neutral colors and great storage space. You'll want to see this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive have any available units?
2921 Dove Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive have?
Some of 2921 Dove Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Dove Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Dove Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Dove Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Dove Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 2921 Dove Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Dove Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 Dove Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Dove Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Dove Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Dove Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

