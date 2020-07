Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Light and bright. All redone for you and ready now. Tile floors are easy to maintain. Two full baths, fresh paint, granite counters & cabinets replaced in kitchen. Convenient to highways. This home has it all! Owner requires a 2 year lease. Paypal link at LindaWaller. com Pets & their deposit considered on individual basis. Application & leasing criteria uploaded in document storage.