Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Move in ready one story beautiful home, large living area, updated light fixtures and much more. Home has alarm system. Kitchen has gas stove, beautiful countertops, dishwasher and disposal. Master suite offers dual sinks, relaxing garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Fenced in backyard! This is a must see!! close to lots of shops and restaurants and much more.