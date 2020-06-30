2892 Beasley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this move-in ready starter home in the heart of Garland! This home is located near major highways such as 66, George Bush and 635. Minutes away from groceries and shopping centers. Whether you prefer to entertain in the open kitchen or the large, pool size backyard, it will sure please the pickiest tenant. For an extra $60 a month, washer and dryer will stay with the home. For an extra $100 a month, washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay with the home. $50 application fee on the TAR application.