2892 Beasley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2892 Beasley Drive

Location

2892 Beasley Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this move-in ready starter home in the heart of Garland! This home is located near major highways such as 66, George Bush and 635. Minutes away from groceries and shopping centers. Whether you prefer to entertain in the open kitchen or the large, pool size backyard, it will sure please the pickiest tenant. For an extra $60 a month, washer and dryer will stay with the home. For an extra $100 a month, washer, dryer and refrigerator will stay with the home. $50 application fee on the TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 Beasley Drive have any available units?
2892 Beasley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2892 Beasley Drive have?
Some of 2892 Beasley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 Beasley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2892 Beasley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 Beasley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2892 Beasley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2892 Beasley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2892 Beasley Drive offers parking.
Does 2892 Beasley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2892 Beasley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 Beasley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2892 Beasley Drive has a pool.
Does 2892 Beasley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2892 Beasley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 Beasley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2892 Beasley Drive has units with dishwashers.

