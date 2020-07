Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! The home has received considerable updates throughout as you will see by the pictures. The floorplan consists of three bedrooms, two full baths, family room, and formal dining area. The property also has two separate yards which is a very nice feature. This one will not last long!! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!