2817 Royalty Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:04 AM

2817 Royalty Drive

2817 Royalty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Royalty Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this well maintained home in Richardson ISD. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, recently replaced carpet & tile flooring, tile in both bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures and a large fireplace in the family room. Energy efficient windows. Large kitchen with island and breakfast nook overlooking the patio & backyard. Family room and each of the upstairs bedrooms include large vaulted ceilings. The large lot includes an over sized yard that is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Royalty Drive have any available units?
2817 Royalty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Royalty Drive have?
Some of 2817 Royalty Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Royalty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Royalty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Royalty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Royalty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2817 Royalty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Royalty Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Royalty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2817 Royalty Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Royalty Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Royalty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Royalty Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Royalty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Royalty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Royalty Drive has units with dishwashers.

