2817 Royalty Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this well maintained home in Richardson ISD. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, recently replaced carpet & tile flooring, tile in both bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures and a large fireplace in the family room. Energy efficient windows. Large kitchen with island and breakfast nook overlooking the patio & backyard. Family room and each of the upstairs bedrooms include large vaulted ceilings. The large lot includes an over sized yard that is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will stay!